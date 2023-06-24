Morgan Stanley Increases Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target to GBX 1,490

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,340 ($17.15) to GBX 1,490 ($19.07) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.31) price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.91) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($16.12) to GBX 1,250 ($15.99) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.91) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,473.75 ($18.86).

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,452.50 ($18.59) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,460.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,555.01. The company has a market cap of £14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,125.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 971.20 ($12.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,837.50 ($23.51). The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

