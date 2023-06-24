accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($13.24) target price on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of ACSO stock opened at GBX 800 ($10.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 723.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 753.96. The company has a market capitalization of £331.28 million, a PE ratio of 4,444.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. accesso Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 520 ($6.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 860 ($11.00). The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

