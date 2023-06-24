Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,850 ($36.47) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($37.75) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunzl to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 3,250 ($41.59) to GBX 3,375 ($43.19) in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.19) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,060 ($39.16) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,964.17 ($37.93).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,977 ($38.09) on Wednesday. Bunzl has a 52 week low of GBX 2,567 ($32.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,249 ($41.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of £10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2,111.35, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,135.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,028.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bunzl Company Profile

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,066 ($39.23), for a total transaction of £653,272.62 ($835,921.46). 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.