Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.66) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

Alphawave IP Group Trading Up 0.3 %

LON:AWE opened at GBX 140 ($1.79) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 115.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 107.07. Alphawave IP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 88.40 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 168.28 ($2.15). The company has a market capitalization of £985.84 million, a PE ratio of 12,320.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

