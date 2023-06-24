Brokerages Set SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) PT at $36.19

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Price Performance

NYSE:SLG opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.71. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $51.69. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.77%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -145.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.4% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.