Brokerages Set SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) PT at $36.19

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

SLG stock opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.77%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -145.74%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.4% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

