Brokerages Set Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target at $70.56

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.56.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.40 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,439,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $124,560. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Matador Resources Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 3.56. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.98.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

