Jefferies Financial Group Raises THG (LON:THG) Price Target to GBX 95

THG (LON:THG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 95 ($1.22) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on THG. Liberum Capital upgraded THG to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 220 ($2.82) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays began coverage on THG in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 87 ($1.11) target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered THG to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 98 ($1.25) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, THG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 117.75 ($1.51).

Get THG alerts:

THG Stock Performance

Shares of THG opened at GBX 76 ($0.97) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 75.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 64. The stock has a market capitalization of £988 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.52. THG has a 52-week low of GBX 31.15 ($0.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 118.10 ($1.51).

Insider Activity

About THG

In other news, insider Susan Jane Farr acquired 26,500 shares of THG stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,140 ($25,770.95). Corporate insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.