London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LSEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($131.80) to GBX 9,900 ($126.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($122.20) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($127.96) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,425 ($120.60).
London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of LSEG stock opened at GBX 8,422 ($107.77) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5,973.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.37. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of GBX 7,052 ($90.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,818 ($112.83). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,392 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,816.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.
About London Stock Exchange Group
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
