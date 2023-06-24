Morgan Stanley Cuts Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target to GBX 560

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 590 ($7.55) to GBX 560 ($7.17) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.04) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 540 ($6.91) price target on Glencore in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.17) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group raised Glencore to a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.17) target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.93) to GBX 610 ($7.81) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 584.58 ($7.48).

Glencore Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 432.65 ($5.54) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.05, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 395.40 ($5.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 584.50 ($7.48). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 448.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 490.79.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

