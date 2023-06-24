Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Pet Valu (OTCMKTS:PTVLF)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Pet Valu (OTCMKTS:PTVLF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PTVLF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pet Valu from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Pet Valu Stock Performance

PTVLF opened at $24.65 on Thursday. Pet Valu has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $27.28.

