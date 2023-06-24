Jefferies Financial Group Increases Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target to GBX 4,200

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 4,000 ($51.18) to GBX 4,200 ($53.74) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Whitbread to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,750 ($47.98) to GBX 4,000 ($51.18) in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,780 ($48.37) to GBX 3,990 ($51.06) in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($53.74) to GBX 4,300 ($55.02) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $10.41 on Thursday. Whitbread has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.