Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Coverage Initiated at Nordea Equity Research

Analysts at Nordea Equity Research began coverage on shares of Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Össur hf. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OSSFF opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Össur hf. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82.
About Össur hf.
