Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Coverage Initiated at Nordea Equity Research

Analysts at Nordea Equity Research began coverage on shares of Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Össur hf. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OSSFF opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Össur hf. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82.

About Össur hf.

Össur hf., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and sale of non-invasive orthopedic products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Prosthetics and Bracing & Supports. The Prosthetics segment offers mechanical products, such as lower limb prosthetics and finger prostheses; and bionic products microprocessor-controlled feet, knees, hands, liners, fingers, and other components integrated with sensors, computing power, internal intelligence, and actuators for amputees.

