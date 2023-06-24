Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Cut to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Metro Bank Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of MBNKF opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. Metro Bank has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $1.91.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

