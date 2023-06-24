Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Cut to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Metro Bank Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of MBNKF opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. Metro Bank has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $1.91.
About Metro Bank
