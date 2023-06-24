NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NWHUF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $4.85 on Thursday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

