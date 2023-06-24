THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 95

THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 95 ($1.22) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on THG from GBX 47 ($0.60) to GBX 50 ($0.64) in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$70.25.

THG Price Performance

Shares of THGPF stock opened at C$0.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.63. THG has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$0.69.

THG Company Profile

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

