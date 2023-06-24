Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Cut to C$6.75

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 43.31% from the stock’s previous close.

SDE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark lowered their price target on Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$18.15 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Securities cut Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.17.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SDE opened at C$4.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$807.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.60. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$4.67 and a one year high of C$16.66.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$316.21 million during the quarter. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 55.76% and a net margin of 54.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.9947507 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

