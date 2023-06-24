Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Haywood Securities from C$19.00 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s current price.

SDE has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$18.15 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.17.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Price Performance

Spartan Delta stock opened at C$4.71 on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$4.67 and a 12-month high of C$16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$807.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 54.05% and a return on equity of 55.76%. The company had revenue of C$316.21 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 0.9947507 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.