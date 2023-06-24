Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Lowered to C$37.00 at CIBC

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$42.50 to C$41.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Northland Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.85.

Northland Power stock opened at C$26.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$26.76 and a twelve month high of C$47.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.68.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.26). Northland Power had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of C$621.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$663.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.206066 EPS for the current year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

