Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Lowered to C$37.00 at CIBC

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.11% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$42.50 to C$41.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Northland Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.85.
Northland Power Stock Down 1.9 %
Northland Power stock opened at C$26.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$26.76 and a twelve month high of C$47.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.68.
Northland Power Company Profile
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
Read More
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than Northland Power
Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.