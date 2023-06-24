Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives $78.79 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.79.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDAY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Activity at Ceridian HCM

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $40,994.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $408,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,700,640.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $40,994.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,655.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,640 shares of company stock valued at $958,865 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 137.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 149.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 133.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 38.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 416.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.77 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ceridian HCM

Get Rating

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

