Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives $78.79 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.79.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDAY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $40,994.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $408,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,700,640.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $40,994.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,655.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,640 shares of company stock valued at $958,865 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.42 and a beta of 1.44.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.77 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
