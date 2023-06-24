Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Target Price at £142.27

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £142.27 ($182.05).
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £151 ($193.22) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a £180 ($230.33) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group set a £140 ($179.14) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($171.47) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 5th.
Insider Activity at Flutter Entertainment
In other news, insider John Bryant acquired 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £156.07 ($199.71) per share, with a total value of £791,274.90 ($1,012,507.87). 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 1.5 %
About Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.
See Also
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than Flutter Entertainment
Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.