Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Target Price at £142.27

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £142.27 ($182.05).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £151 ($193.22) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a £180 ($230.33) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group set a £140 ($179.14) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($171.47) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity at Flutter Entertainment

In other news, insider John Bryant acquired 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £156.07 ($199.71) per share, with a total value of £791,274.90 ($1,012,507.87). 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 1.5 %

About Flutter Entertainment

FLTR opened at £154.55 ($197.76) on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 7,340 ($93.92) and a 12 month high of £168.32 ($215.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,985.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of £157.85 and a 200 day moving average price of £139.70.

(Get Rating

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.