Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives $21.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

CLMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.50 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 2.03. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Obermeier acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $81,552.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 192,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,257.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth $54,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

