Brokerages Set Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Target Price at $43.86

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBSFY. HSBC raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $10.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

