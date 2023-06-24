Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives C$10.98 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.98.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Theo Van Der Werken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total value of C$164,000.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$7.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.26. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.39.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$208.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$185.90 million. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 22.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.3610301 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Rating

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.