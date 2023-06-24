Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives $29.37 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.37.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salzgitter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $4.29.

Salzgitter Increases Dividend

Salzgitter ( OTCMKTS:SZGPY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter. Salzgitter had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 17.37%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0714 per share. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Salzgitter’s previous dividend of $0.05. Salzgitter’s dividend payout ratio is 4.22%.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

