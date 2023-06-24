Brokerages Set Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Price Target at GBX 2,041.67

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,041.67 ($26.12).

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.87) to GBX 2,385 ($30.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:CPG opened at GBX 2,182 ($27.92) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,030.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,151.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,010.64. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,630.50 ($20.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,250 ($28.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97.

Compass Group Cuts Dividend

About Compass Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,138.89%.

(Get Rating

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.