Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives $174.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPOKY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

EPOKY stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $21.16.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for exploration, and water and energy; and related spare parts and services for the mining and infrastructure industries.

