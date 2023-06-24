Brokerages Set HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Target Price at $12.98

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRT shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on HireRight from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on HireRight from $15.60 to $13.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get HireRight alerts:

HireRight Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of HireRight stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at HireRight

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $175.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.47 million.

In other HireRight news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 153,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $1,611,364.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,884,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,023,918.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 153,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $1,611,364.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,884,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,023,918.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Laplaine sold 4,466 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $47,607.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,038.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,301,061 shares of company stock valued at $13,514,997 in the last 90 days. 13.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRT. General Atlantic L.P. lifted its position in shares of HireRight by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 32,109,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,823,000 after buying an additional 2,390,000 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,202,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of HireRight by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 243,690 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,417,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About HireRight

(Get Rating

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.