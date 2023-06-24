The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives $14.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc Stock Performance

NYSE:MTW opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $616.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.97 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitowoc

(Get Rating

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.