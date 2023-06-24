Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives $91.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 10.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.85. The company has a market cap of $134.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.377 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

