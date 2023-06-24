CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives $20.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNX. StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 137,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $2,100,605.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,605.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CNX Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,510,000 after buying an additional 1,758,826 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,414,000 after buying an additional 2,279,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after buying an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after buying an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,304,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,805,000 after buying an additional 741,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNX opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. CNX Resources has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $19.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.78 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

