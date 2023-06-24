Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives $6.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 129,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 393,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 2.0 %

BBVA stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.27. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $7.93.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

