Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives C$70.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$70.88.

AFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

Shares of AFN opened at C$48.43 on Wednesday. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$28.80 and a twelve month high of C$63.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$917.75 million, a PE ratio of -18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.59.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.31). Ag Growth International had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of C$347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$320.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 4.374359 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.64%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

