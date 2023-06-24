Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $36.13 on Thursday. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.25 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Adient had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Adient’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Adient by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Adient by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Adient by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Adient by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

