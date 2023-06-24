GMS (NYSE:GMS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

GMS opened at $67.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.74. GMS has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $69.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.85.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $52,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,772,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,270,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $52,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,772,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,270,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,082,084 shares of company stock valued at $71,920,348 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,444,000 after buying an additional 163,593 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,526,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,773,000 after buying an additional 154,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in GMS by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,552,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,743,000 after buying an additional 40,521 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,209,000 after buying an additional 181,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

