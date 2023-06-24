StockNews.com Upgrades NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) to Strong-Buy

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
NewMarket Price Performance
NewMarket stock opened at $399.42 on Thursday. NewMarket has a 52-week low of $280.28 and a 52-week high of $409.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $393.76 and a 200-day moving average of $359.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 42.76%. The company had revenue of $702.79 million during the quarter.
NewMarket Company Profile
NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.
