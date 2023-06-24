StockNews.com Upgrades NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) to Strong-Buy

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

NewMarket stock opened at $399.42 on Thursday. NewMarket has a 52-week low of $280.28 and a 52-week high of $409.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $393.76 and a 200-day moving average of $359.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 42.76%. The company had revenue of $702.79 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NewMarket by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in NewMarket by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 382,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,732,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 302,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,003,000 after buying an additional 41,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,638,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 176,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,983,000 after buying an additional 24,003 shares during the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

