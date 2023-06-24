Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.
Insmed Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:INSM opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18. Insmed has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.01.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,352.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $26,850,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $19,878,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 995,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,896,000 after acquiring an additional 755,076 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $14,928,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at $10,770,000.
Insmed Company Profile
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
