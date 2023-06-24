eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.37 on Thursday. eBay has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.69.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after buying an additional 8,199,123 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of eBay by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $249,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,380 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2,918,646.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $105,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,274 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,114,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 11,074.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567,680 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $113,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

