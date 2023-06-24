MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MannKind from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

MannKind Price Performance

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.56. MannKind has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at MannKind

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 238.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 150,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $703,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,935,837.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven B. Binder sold 47,810 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $223,272.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 838,324 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,973.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Castagna sold 150,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $703,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,331,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,935,837.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 398,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,838,168. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MannKind

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 66.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,832,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MannKind by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,110,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,512,000 after acquiring an additional 275,907 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MannKind by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,585,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,286 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MannKind by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,249,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MannKind by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,157,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,144,000 after acquiring an additional 241,070 shares during the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Featured Stories

