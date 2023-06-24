Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $8.07 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

