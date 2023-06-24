Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

TD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.1 %

TD stock opened at $59.14 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The company has a market cap of $108.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,796,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,653,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,912 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $98,421,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

