Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.20. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $994.39 million, a P/E ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Trading of Denison Mines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Denison Mines by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 304,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 61,578 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,676,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $3,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

