Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

NLY has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $27.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,913,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,389,000 after buying an additional 576,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,288,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,154,000 after buying an additional 800,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.