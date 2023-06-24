Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

WD opened at $74.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.66. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $61.06 and a twelve month high of $115.19.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 47.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,309,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

