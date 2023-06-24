Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.69.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE WSM opened at $120.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.12. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $176.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

