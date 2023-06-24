FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Raised to $380.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FDS. SpectralCast reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.00.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $394.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $371.59 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $402.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.11.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $188,328.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,328.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

