Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.30 to $8.60 in a report on Wednesday.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Down 0.4 %

BVN opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

