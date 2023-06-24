StockNews.com Upgrades Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) to Buy

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Constellium in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Constellium stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.21. Constellium has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.88.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 1.74%. Equities analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellium by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,604,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,777,000 after acquiring an additional 446,722 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,934,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,361,000 after buying an additional 767,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,822,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,742,000 after buying an additional 289,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,355,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,395,000 after buying an additional 392,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2,823.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,129,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,812,000 after buying an additional 3,021,995 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

