Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.45.

NYSE:FMS opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $25.59.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at about $2,903,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 83.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at about $1,824,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

