StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Down 6.7 %
LiqTech International stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter.
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
