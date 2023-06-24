StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Down 6.7 %

LiqTech International stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

About LiqTech International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 67,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.